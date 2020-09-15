Atresmedia TV Picks Up ‘Mr. Wrong’ From Global Agency

Global Agency confirmed the acquisition of Mr. Wrong by Atresmedia Televisión in Spain.

Produced by Gold Film, the romcom follows Ezgi, who keeps falling for the wrong guy. As she struggles with the trauma of finding her boyfriend in the arms of a secret lover, she embarks on her quest to find Mr. Right.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “We are very happy to bring the series to the Spanish audience. In the difficult coronavirus days we are in, a romcom series like Mr. Wrong will be very good for the viewers’ souls.”

Luis León Luri, head of Themed Channel Programming at Atresmedia TV, added, “The acquisition of this new international phenomenon asserts our leadership in Turkish fiction, and extends the coverage and control in Spain in the acquisition and broadcast of the best titles produced in the international arena, in order to deliver our audience the best content in the market.”