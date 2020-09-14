Nippon TV Introduces Two New Formats

Nippon Television Network Corporation unveiled two new formats for the international marketplace that emphasize an enhancement in production values.

Double Booking is a scripted mystery drama that takes place entirely on a computer screen. The worst possible scenario for a date unfolds, with an unexpected twist set minutes before the end. Piggyback Challenge feature couples who compete against other pairs while piggybacking their partner. They must complete tasks such as shopping and jogging within a time limit.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development for Nippon TV, commented, “We are proud to be announcing these two new formats during these unfortunate times for everyone. Double Booking was produced and aired/streamed amidst the pandemic this summer when production was very restricted and limited.”

He added, “Our gameshow formats have been gaining a lot of attention with recent deals such as Block Out, Red Carpet Survival, and Sokkuri Sweets, and we are happy to launch a new gameshow, Piggyback Challenge.”