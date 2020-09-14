Gusto TV Launches On OneHubTV

Gusto TV rolled out on OneHubTV, the new platform that went live on September 10, 2020.

OneHubTV included Gusto TV as part of its HUB Premium Package on OTT for linear channels and VoD. The Gusto TV branded channel will feature a wide array of food programming, including titles such as Cook Like a Chef, DNA Dinners, and One World Kitchen.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Gusto is excited to be part of the OneHubTV launch. They’re a great organization and we’re looking forward to making even more viewers hungry with the best food programming in the world!”

Doris Ojo, CEO of Vision247, technology provider behind OneHubTV, added, “We want our audiences to feel at home whenever and wherever they are watching OneHubTV. The platform is now making that vision a reality and we are thrilled to have so many partners onboard at the start of this amazing endeavor.”