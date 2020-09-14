GMA Network And Jungo TV Launch Asian Pop Culture Channel

GMA Network and Jungo TV will roll out the new digital TV channel Hallypop on September 20, 2020.

Available in the Philippines, Hallypop will offer free access to popular South Korean programs, including the music countdown show Music Bank and the variety show Running Man.

Felipe L. Gozon, chairman and CEO of GMA Network, stated, “We are grateful to Jungo TV and Mr. Chung for entrusting us with their channel and content to be the first here in the Philippines to distribute their content.”

George Chung, CEO and co-founder of Jungo TV, added, “Hallypop represents a new and exciting direction in the reimagined world of Asian entertainment. We are excited to expand on Hallypop’s success in the United States and honored to be partnered with GMA, led by the vision and leadership of Mr. Gozon, that allows us to bring top-tier Korean and Asian pop culture entertainment to the best and most loyal fans in the world.”