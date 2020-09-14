Abacus Media Rights Inks Pre-Sales For ‘People You May Know’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) scored a host of pre-sales deals for the documentary feature People You May Know.

Produced by Metrotone Media, People You May Know follows Charles Kriel, a specialist advisor, as he learns of a collaboration between Cambridge Analytica and a software company to radicalize vulnerable communities toward far-right politics.

AMR secured sales for the series ahead of its launch at MIPCOM. The documentary has been picked up by Fusion in the U.S., ZDF in Germany, HistoireTV in France, DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, Channel 8 in Israel, DIRECTV in Latin America, Globoplay in Brazil, iwonder in Australia and Asia, and Rialto in New Zealand. AMC Network’s streaming service Sundance Now also secured the title for the U.S., U.K, and Canada.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at Abacus Media Rights, commented, “People You May Know is a very strong and gripping factual feature which exposes shocking events taking place at the highest level in the most powerful country of the world. These manipulative and despicable actions affect all of us around the world and with new elections just about to take place in the U.S., this is ‘must-see’ television at its best.”