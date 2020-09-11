Zinc Media Launches Red Sauce Label

Zinc Media Group launched a new production label, Red Sauce, to push its growth in factual entertainment and popular factual programming.

Tom Edwards (pictured) will lead the new label as creative director. He previously served as a commissioning editor for BBC, where he worked with talent such as Mary Berry, Mo Gilligan, and Claudia Winkleman, among others.

Red Sauce will collaborate with commissioners and co-production partners in the U.K. and abroad, including all types of broadcasters and streaming platforms. The new label joins Zinc’s reshaped portfolio that includes Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television.

Greg Sanderson, director of Television at Zinc Media London, commented, “The launch of Red Sauce allows us to present a fresh, new popular factual proposition to the TV market, backed by fantastic talent. As one of the market leaders in factual, we already have a strong portfolio of popular factual programming, and are now ready to accelerate our move into factual entertainment.”