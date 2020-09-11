Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay appointed Dominique Farrugia as managing director of EndemolShine Fiction.

Farrugia will start on November 2, 2020. He will oversee all of the business’ scripted operations and premium content pipeline. Prior to joining Banijay, Farrugia served as deputy managing director for StudioCanal, where he joined in 2017 as deputy general manager of Productions. He began his career first in radio at Europe 1 and RTL before he was recruited by Canal for the channel launch in 1984. He previously served as president of Canal and he founded the production company FEW (Farrudg Entertainment Worldwide).

In his new position at EndemolShine Fiction, Farrugia will report to Francois de Brugada, chief executive officer of Banijay France.