NATPE Streaming Plus Confirms Speakers Line-Up

NATPE will welcome a host of top decision-makers as part of NATPE Streaming Plus, which will take place through NATPE Virtual from September 14-17, 2020.

The four-day virtual event will kick off with a conversation with Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. Lewinson will address topics such as the importance of niche programming to audience acquisition and the future of FAST platforms in the streaming ecosystem. NATPE Streaming Plus will also feature a lineup of speakers that includes executives from CBS All Access, FOX, HBO Max, PBS, Pluto TV, Roku, Telemundo, Univision, and Vice, among other companies. Further information on the event’s final agenda can be found online.

JP Bommel, CEO and president of NATPE, said, “The seminal conversation on the state of the streaming industry is upon us and we are confident that even though we will be meeting virtually, the second year of Streaming Plus will continue to entertain and educate. We look forward to our speakers making headlines with their appearances next week.”