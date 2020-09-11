Konami Cross Media Delivers ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ To South Africa

SABC, the South Africa public television network, picked up more than 270 episodes of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise from Konami Cross Media NY.

SABC will air the Yu-Gi-Oh! series on the free-to-air channel SABC 2. As part of the deal, SABC 2 will also broadcast 123 episodes of Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s (pictured) this month. Additionally, the South African channel will air the entire three seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V.

Kristen Gray, general manager and SVP Operations and Business & Legal Affairs at Konami Cross Media NY, remarked, “We are pleased to have SABC 2 as a valued broadcast partner for the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand and look forward to the opportunity to further engage our fans in South Africa.”

Violet Sekhibidu, program manager for SABC, added, “Our content mission is to celebrate and empower the South African nation by presenting cutting-edge programming that is vibrant and entertaining and we have accomplished this with the acquisition of these Yu-Gi-Oh! series.”