HBO Europe To Premiere ‘Beartown’ In October

HBO Europe will premiere Beartown on October 18, 2020.

Produced by Filmlance, part of Banijay, the Swedish drama series is based on the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman. Directed by Peter Grönlund, the five-part drama series looks at a small community, the secrets that tear it apart, and the courage it takes for an individual to stand up against the group. As the story revolves around the actions of a group of teenage boys, the series also considers the consequences of how boys are raised.

The cast includes Ulf Stenberg, Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus, Miriam Ingrid and Oliver Dufaker.