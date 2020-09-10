Up The Ladder: Banijay, Night Train Media, FanVestor

Banijay confirmed that Lars Blomgren will continue as head of Scripted, EMEA.

Blomgren will focus on working with the group’s producers across the region to grow the pipeline of titles. He will be responsible for leading collaboration across the non-English scripted footprint and identifying new prospects to enhance investment. He previously worked at Endemol Shine Group, where for the last two years he led the company’s non-English scripted production engine. He will report to Marco Bassetti, chief executive officer at Banijay.

Night Train Media (NTM) brought on Olivia Pahl to serve as head of Development and Co-Production. NTM was founded in 2020 by Herbert L. Kloiber, the former managing director of Tele München Group (TMG).

In her new position, Pahl will be responsible for the new company’s slate of global film, television, and streaming projects. She joins the company after previously holding positions at StudioCanal TV and Tandem Productions. NTM has also received a significant long-term investment from Philipp Haindl, co-founder of Serafin Group, to cover funding of the company’s slate of current and future projects.

Entertainment mogul and E! founder Larry Namer (pictured) has been named chief operating officer of FanVestor.

FanVestor is a fintech investment platform through which fans can invest in their favorite celebrities, sports heroes, and talent brands. Namer will oversee the day-to-day operations as well as partner management. He joined the company’s advisory board in January 2020.

Namer will continue on as president and CEO of Metan, which develops and distributions entertainment content for Chinese-speaking audiences in China and the international market.