Startimes To Provide SIC Mulher In Mozambique

Startimes, a digital TV operator in Mozambique, added SIC Mulher to its channel distribution.

SIC Mulher broadcasts innovative content, including worldwide brands such as Survivor, Masterchef, and the Portuguese version of Married at First Sight, among others. The channel joins SIC Internacional and SIC Noticias, which are currently distributed by Startimes.