Rainmaker Content Secures Global Sales For ‘Staged’

Rainmaker Content closed global deals for the comedy series Staged.

Hulu picked up the SVoD rights in the U.S. Shout! Studios secured Home Entertainment and TV in North America. Netflix acquired the U.K. secondary rights. In addition, Australia’s ABC secured TV rights and Huanxi Media Group nabbed all rights in China.

Coming from Infinity Hill and GCB Films Productions, the series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The lockdown comedy also features a line-up of guests such as Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, and Lucy Eaton. Staged premiered on BBC One in June 2020.

Graham Begg, co-founder of Rainmaker Content, said, “Staged was a breath of fresh comedy air when it landed in the U.K. during lockdown. The obvious warm relationships enjoyed by all the actors involved coupled with the deft writing and direction makes for a light-hearted, humorous series that speaks to our time. We are very pleased to announce these first global sales with more to come.”