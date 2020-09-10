MIPCOM Moves To Entirely Digital Format For 2020 Edition

MIPCOM organizers announced that the 2020 edition of MIPCOM will take place entirely online through the MIPCOM Online+ platform.

Previously announced as MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes, the physical gathering portion of the event has been cancelled because of the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The fall event will return to Cannes in 2021. The online content market will be focused around MIPCOM Week from October 12-16, 2020. MIPCOM Week will continue to offer a conference and screening program, which includes the Global Upfronts presentations, market screenings, and the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.

Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division, stated, “Our motivation has always been to bring together the global entertainment community around the flagship week of MIPCOM in order to support content discovery and new business deals, whether online or in person.” She added, “Due to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 and recently increased travel restrictions, we believe that MIPCOM Online+ is the most effective way to move forward and to gather the global television community around MIPCOM Week.”