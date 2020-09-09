ViacomCBS Confirms Participation In MIPCOM Global Upfronts

MIPCOM confirmed the latest companies to participate as part of the first annual MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts presentations.

The 2020 Global Upfronts are the newest feature at the fall market to provide buyers with an opportunity to preview content from international studios. ViacomCBS, Discovery, and Newen join a lineup that includes All3media, A+E Networks, BBC Studios, and ZDF Enterprises. Each studio will present a curated showcase of new programming, ranging from finished series to projects in production.

Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division, commented, “We are thrilled to be able to bring programming from major studios to buyers around the world via the MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts. In these times, as always, we are committed to supporting the industry and are delighted to present this extraordinary slate of showcases.”