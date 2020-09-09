Up The Ladder: Flame Distribution

Flame Distribution appointed Lynn Lugsden (pictured) as SVP, Sales and Content Funding.

Based at the company’s London office, Lugsden will bolster the company’s efforts with presales and co-productions in the U.K. and Europe. She most recently served as head of Formats at Orange Smarty and previously held positions at Tiger Aspect, Endemol, and Argonon Group.

Fiona Gilroy, Content Sales & Acquisitions director at Flame Distribution, stated, “Increasingly Flame is working with producers early in their production cycle and assisting with finding international coproduction partners, commissions and presales. Distribution is also developing its own projects, selecting coproduction partners to JV with and move them into production to create new sources of catalogue content. Having Lynn join the team will enable us to develop these areas of our business as well as adding Lynn’s significant experience in the sale of completed content and formats to the team.”