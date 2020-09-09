NAB Announces Rescheduled Dates For 2021 NAB Show

National Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Gordon Smith announced plans to reschedule the 2021 NAB Show for October.

The Las Vegas event was previously scheduled for April 11-14, but it has been moved to take place from October 9-13. Smith issued a statement outlining plans in moving forward. To accommodate the change in dates for the flagship event, the organization introduced the possibility of alternative dates for NAB Show New York. In October 2020, NAB will continue on with Radio Show and NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange, two events which precede the virtual NAB Show New York.

Smith commented, “Since the early stages of the current global crisis, we have done our best to balance our decision-making with the long-term interest of NAB members and the wider media and entertainment industry. We have not made this decision lightly and have relied on a great deal of feedback from the NAB Show community. We are grateful to our stakeholders and partners for engaging with us and supporting our decision. Amidst all of this, we have been reminded of what a great industry we serve.”