Dandelooo Secures Sales For ‘Tainá And The Amazon Guardians’

Dandelooo inked sales for the CGI series Tainá And The Amazon Guardians.

Produced by Sinocrocine, in association with Hype and Nick Jr. Brazil, the preschool adventure series is based on the successful Brazilian films of the same name. Created by Pedro Carlos Rovai and Virginia Limberger, the series depicts an ecological tale to save the Amazonian forest. New broadcasters and platforms to pick up the series include Netflix for Latin America, TV Brazil and Band TV, Nick Jr Brazil and Latin America, Turkish pay-platform D-Smart, and kids content distributor Neo Content.

Jean Baptiste Wéry and Emmanuèle Petry, joint founders of Dandelooo, commented, “Tainá is a fantastic series which portrays strong messages to children in an accessible and entertaining way. It’s crucial that we teach children the importance of nature, the environment, the Amazon and everything that lives there, and we feel that Tainá is the perfect series to communicate these topics to children around the world.”