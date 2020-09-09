Cyber Group Studios Scores Deals With Kidoodle.TV And Giant Pictures

Cyber Group Studios signed kids’ content distribution deals with Kidoodle.TV and Giant Pictures.

The global AVoD service Kidoodle.TV expands its content offering in the U.S. by picking up a host of series, including The Pirates Next Door and Mirette Investigates.

The digital distribution firm Giant Pictures will distribute 10 series across various AVoD platforms in the U.S. The series in the Giant Pictures package include Leo the Wildlife Ranger and Mini Ninjas.

Richard Goldsmith, president and CEO of Cyber Group Studios USA, stated, “Given how many new series we produce a year outside of the United States, Cyber Group Studios has some wonderful current series that will finally entertain kids in the United States with pre-eminent partners like Kidoodle.TV and Giant Pictures.”