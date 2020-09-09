CCTV Acquires ‘Everything’s Rosie’ From V&S Entertainment

China’s state broadcaster CCTV picked up 104 episodes of Everything’s Rosie from V&S Entertainment.

Produced by the U.K.-based V&S Entertainment, the animated hit series features intelligent and wholesome stories that emphasize positivity, teamwork, and learning through play. The series is currently being dubbed into Mandarin by VSI Studios in London.

Vickie Corner, managing director at V&S Entertainment, said, “As China’s largest Children’s TV broadcaster, working with CCTV-14 was an obvious choice for us, enabling millions of Chinese children to experience the joy of Everything’s Rosie.”