Sinking Ship Scores Deals For Kids’ Content

Sinking Ship Entertainment secured sales deals for its kids’ content programming.

The free-to-air channel Minika, owned by ATV, picked up seasons one through four of Dino Dana. In Poland, TVP obtained 39 hours of content, including live-action series Annedroids and pre-K animated series Chirp. Sinking Ship also signed a deal with HOP! to release Dino Dana The Movie in Israel on transactional-VOD through the channel’s carriers. HOP! currently airs the series and has linear rights to the film.

Mehmet Gunduz, manager of Sales for CEEMA & LATAM, remarked, “Whether it is biodiversity, math, natural history, or STEM, the interest from such a diverse group of broadcasters proves the international demand for commercially-friendly educational kids’ content is at an all-time high. We are thrilled to be able to introduce our most popular shows to an entirely new audience.”