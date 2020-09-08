Mondo TV Partners With Genius Brands For ‘Invention Story’ U.S. Launch

Mondo TV will work with Genius Brands International to bring Invention Story to the U.S. this fall.

Genius Brands will launch the animated kids comedy on its AVoD/SVoD channel, Kartoon Channel!, which is distributed across cable and satellite providers and OTT platforms in the U.S.

Invention Story follows Kit, an intelligent and creative fox, who comes up with amazing new inventions each episode. The series has previously launched in Italy, Russia, Hungary and China. In the U.S., Hispanic pay-TV leader Vme Media is also distributing the series on Primo TV.

Luana Perrero, head of Content Sales at Mondo TV, said, “The arrival of Invention Story on Kartoon Channel! is an important strategic step for one of Mondo TV’s fastest-growing properties and we’re delighted to be working with Genius Brands on bringing this funny, smart and highly original new show to the vast U.S. audience.”