MIP Cancun Online+ Reveals Formats Pitch Judges

MIP Cancun Online+ announced the members of the judging panel for the Formats Pitch Competition.

Produced by MIP Cancun, in association with All3media International, the second edition of the competition will take place on November 19, 2020. The competition will allow creators and producers of non-scripted entertainment format concepts to share their ideas on the international stage. The winner of the competition will receive $5,000 to develop their idea to its next pitch stage, as well as a tailored report and time with a key executive.

The shortlist jury consists of Sushil Mirchandani from Second Star, Carmen Ferreiro and Ana Cueto from Atresmedia, and Graham Spencer and Maartje Horchner from All3media International. The final round of judges for the online pitch panel is comprised of Filmpool’s Felix Wesseler, Discovery Networks’ Michela Giorelli, Globo’s Carolina Iacia, Mega’s Juan Vicente, and All3media International’s Janel Downing.