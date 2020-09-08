Federation Kids & Family And TeamTO Sign On For ‘Presto!’

Federation Kids & Family, part of Federation Entertainment, and TeamTO partnered on the new series Presto! School of Magic.

Produced by TeamTO and co-produced with Panache Productions and La Compagnie Cinématographique, the series is based on the theatrical hit, The House of Magic, from StudioCanal. Federation Kids & Family will serve as worldwide distributor for the series and manage all television rights outside of China.

Presto! School of Magic revolves around talented and curious kids who dream of becoming magicians. Lorenzo, a retired magician of international renown, and his nephew turned their old mansion into a place for kids to learn tricks of the trade. French broadcasters M6 and Canal+ have signed on for the series.

Monica Levy, head of Sales at Federation Kids & Family said, “TeamTO has a solid reputation as one of the most creative studios in the industry today, and their unique productions share the same high-end values that complement our existing premium titles. Presto! School of Magic is an amazing series that has all the exceptional ingredients to inspire magic-loving kids the world over, and the timing for such an uplifting exceptionally crafted production is perfect. We know that it will definitely have our buyers spellbound!”