Rendez-Vous Biarritz Has Virtually 350 Buyers and 100 Sellers

Here we finally are at this newest edition of Rendez-Vous Biarritz (which opens today and will last until September 9, 2020).

It’s a very special and unique edition, because, for the first time in 26 years, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, we are not able to welcome international buyers, French exporters, or members of TV France International, to a physical location — namely the town of Biarritz where we should have met up this month in person, as we have done for the last 18 years.

We have adapted to the restrictions made necessary by the current circumstances and tried never to lose sight of our objective: maintaining the recognized efficiency of this first market of the season, the only one entirely dedicated to French audiovisual programs, while keeping its spirit of conviviality, even if we do not have the pleasure of actually being together in person.

This has led us to revisit our flagship event by combining the agility of a dedicated digital platform and a pop-up broadcasting studio to create a forum for live exchanges. In this we are accompanied by PublicisLive agency and supported by our main partners: the Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC), the Ministère de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères, and The Procirep,

This 26th Rendez-Vous, which has become the Rendez-Vous [email protected], as is shown in our new logo, aims to highlight new French content available in the marketplace at the start of the new season through a Screening Room with more than 500 programs available on Screenopsis while continuing to offer our participants new editorial content, presentations, and events illustrating the liveliness of French creation.

And we already have the satisfaction of seeing that we are being followed in this. More than 350 buyers from 64 countries, almost 1/3 more than in 2019, and more than 100 exporters have said they will be attending. Various speakers have taken advantage of the customized video formats to show their rich and varied offerings. We would like to thank them all once again.

Welcome to the Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2020 and see you soon online!

– Hervé Michel, President, and Sarah Hémar, Executive Director, of TV France International