Up The Ladder: Barcroft Studios

Future announced that Alex Morris (pictured), chief creative officer of Future TV’s production label Barcroft Studios, will head the factual production company. In addition, Morris will lead Future Studios.

Future, which owns and operates more than 200 brands, recently acquired Barcroft Studios and TI. Founder and CEO Sam Barcroft and COO Caspar Norman, who oversaw the integration of businesses since the company’s acquisition in 2019, will leave the company in December 2020.

Claire MacLellan, COO of Future, stated, “The integration of Barcroft’s unrivalled expertise in video into Future’s world-leading specialist brands will help us create never-before-seen experiences for our customers and enrich our brands in a way that will excite users and partners alike.”

Barcroft added, “Over the last 17 years I’ve assembled the UK’s best and brightest original video team. It’s been the most incredible adventure. It’s time for me to stand aside and cheer them on as they begin an exciting new chapter. A huge thank you to all those who were kind and supportive along the way.”