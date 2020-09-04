Spain’s Antena 3 To Air ‘Woman’ From Calinos

Calinos Entertainment signed a deal with Antena 3, part of Atresmedia TV Group in Spain, for seasons two and three of Woman.

Produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, the Turkish drama series began airing on Antena 3 last month. Woman tells the story of Bahar, in the wake of losing her grandparents and husband. While she struggles to survive and raise her children, her estranged mother and sisters turn up at her door.

Distributed by Calinos Entertainment, Woman has also been welcomed by large audiences in Sri Lanka and Vietnam, where it has started to air.