Series Mania Places Call For Apps For Drama Series Residency

Series Mania opened the call for applications for the second annual Drama Series Co-Writing Residency between Israel and France.

The residency program will invite six projects to take part, with each project carried by a team of at least two screenwriters, one from Israel and one from France. The submission deadline is set for October 5, 2020. The selected teams will take part in two workshops taking place in France and Israel. They will have six months to co-write a fiction series and will be trained by experienced tutors. The participants will have the opportunity to meet with international financial partners at Series Mania Forum and a final pitching event in Israel in summer 2021.

The program was established by the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image animée in France and the Gesher Multicultural Film Fund in Israel, with the cooperation from the Israeli Scriptwriters Guild, The Israeli Producers Association and the French Embassy in Israel. Series Mania serves as one of the main partners.