MISTCO Signs Deals For Drama Series In Israel

MISTCO closed a deal with Chai Group in Israel for three drama series.

Viewers in Israel will soon be able to watch Beloved, Hold My Hand, and Melek “A Mother’s Struggle” (pictured).

Chai Moore, managing director of Chai Group, commented, “The popularity of the series is due to similarities between Turkish and Israeli audiences and how it echoes many moments, customs, and characteristics of modern Israeli society which they can relate to in their everyday lives.”

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, added, “These three dramas, which they believe in their success, will be broadcast in Israel, one of the precious countries of the Middle East, and they are happy and proud and they want to negotiate more agreements in the new period.”