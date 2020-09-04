APC Kids Signs On Broadcast Partners For ‘Kid-E-Cats’

APC Kids, the children’s division of APC Studios, scored a host of deals for the three seasons of Kid-E-Cats.

Produced by Studio Metrafilms and owned and managed by CTC Media, the hit preschool animation series revolves around three kittens who jump into adventures with their boundless imaginations and funny problem-solving suggestions. Minika picked up the free TV rights to the first two seasons, while Chilean SVoD VTR and Nordic platform SF acquired seasons one and two. RTVS obtained season one to air in Slovakia. APC Kids also entered a deal with Menart to distribute season three in the Balkans.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, remarked, “Kid-E-Cats is a top performing title for us, broadcasters across the globe have offered a home to these three adorable kittens and we are pleased to be bringing the show to an ever-increasing international audience.”