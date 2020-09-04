AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) entered a multi-year, long-term channel distribution agreement with the broadcast operator Antenna Hungária.

As part of the extended partnership, AMCNI CNE’s entire portfolio will become available across Antenna Hungária’s line-up. AMCNI CNE television channels will also be available through the MinDigTV Extra subscription package starting September 6, 2020.

Levente Málnay, EVP of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, commented, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Antenna Hungária and expand the reach of our award-winning, popular content and channels to Hungarian audiences. Through our expanded distribution partnership, we continue to offer viewers more opportunities and more access to our outstanding, premium programming.”

Please follow and like us: