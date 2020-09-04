AMCNI’s Portfolio Heads To Antenna Hungária

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) entered a multi-year, long-term channel distribution agreement with the broadcast operator Antenna Hungária.

As part of the extended partnership, AMCNI CNE’s entire portfolio will become available across Antenna Hungária’s line-up. AMCNI CNE television channels will also be available through the MinDigTV Extra subscription package starting September 6, 2020.

Levente Málnay, EVP of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe, commented, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Antenna Hungária and expand the reach of our award-winning, popular content and channels to Hungarian audiences. Through our expanded distribution partnership, we continue to offer viewers more opportunities and more access to our outstanding, premium programming.”