ViacomCBS International Studios Confirms Production On ‘Parot’

ViacomCBS International Studios scored a deal with the Spanish network RTVE and the production company Onza to begin production on Parot.

Based on the controversial decision in 2013 to overturn the “Parot Doctrine” In Spain, the police thriller follows Isabel Mora, an upright and determined police officer, who will risk everything to catch the person responsible for a series of murders. Directed by Gustavo Ron and Rafael Montesinos, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Adriana Ugarte, Javier Albalá, and Iván Massagué, among others.

Federico Cuervo (pictured), SVP and head of VIS Americas, remarked, “We are very excited to be able to develop and produce Parot together with RTVE and Onza, betting once again on alliances with major industry partners as part of the studio’s comprehensive strategy. This deal encourages us to continue developing localized content with a global scope and to deepen the relationship with the VIS EMEAA team in Spain led by Laura Abril.”