Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay restructured its marketing and communications team with Kate Humphreys (pictured) assuming responsibility of the newly combined group’s global communications strategy.

The company confirmed that Patrick Keegan will be stepping down from his role as group director of Marketing and Communications for Endemol Shine Group. He played a significant role throughout Banijay’s acquisition of ESG and the initial stages of integration. He served as Communications director for Shine Group before overseeing Marketing with Endemol Shine Group.