Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] will highlight new French content available in the marketplace with its 26th edition, which will run from September 7-9, 2020.

This year’s market will feature a dedicated screen room operated by Screenopsis, pitching sessions showcasing new documentary projects, the “Super Highlights” programming, the 2020 Export Awards, and a host of conferences.

TV France International, the organizer of Le Rendez-Vous [email protected], also released information on the demographics for participating buyers. Forty-one percent of buyers come from Western Europe, with 28 percent coming from Central and Eastern Europe. Thirteen percent of buyers come from Asia, 10 percent from America, five percent from Africa, and three percent from the Middle East.

Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] has registered more than 350 buyers from 64 countries, with more than 100 exporting French companies registered as well.