Kanal D’s Anticipated Drama ‘New Life’ Premieres Today

Kanal D will premiere its much-anticipated drama series New Life in Turkey today.

Produced by Karga Seven Pictures, the drama series revolves around a series of events that result from two families meeting. Captain Adem, who left the Special Forces unit, receives a new business opportunity and is tasked with protecting Yasemin, the wife of a rich and powerful businessman. When Adem accepts the job offer, he and his family step in a completely different world in which they are foreigners.

The series stars Serkan Çayoğlu, Melisa Aslı Pamuk, Tayanç Ayaydın and Nilperi Şahinkaya, among others. New Life will air weekly in its primetime slot on Kanal D.