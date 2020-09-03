Gusto TV Delivers Latest Season Of ‘Cook Like a Chef’

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that Cook Like A Chef will be available for international release starting September 6, 2020.

The newest season of the sophisticated and fast-paced series displays modern innovations and diverse cultural influences in the realm of good food and health. The original series had five seasons and was the winner of a Gourmand cookbook award. Legacy episodes of the series are available on Gusto TV and are streamed on several platforms throughout North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Chris Knight, executive producer and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Welcome to the evolution of food programming. This is a series about how to cook, not what to cook. Visually stunning, a choreographed culinary dance.”