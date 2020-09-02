ViacomCBS Int’l Studios Begins Production On ‘Backdoor’ S2

ViacomCBS International Studios began production on the second season of Backdoor, Humor Where You Don’t Expect It.

Backdoor is the Mexican version of the Brazilian comedy channel, Porta Dos Fundos. The YouTube phenomenon is one of the most popular Spanish-language comedy brands on social media, with viral hits such as Harina and Marihuana. Comprised of 20 episodes, the second season will premiere on Comedy Central and Amazon Prime Video.

Porta Dos Fundos began as a comedy experiment between friends in 2012. It was honored with an International Emmy Award for its original production, Portatíl.