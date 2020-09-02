Venice Film Fest Opening Night Welcomes European Film Fest Directors

The 77th edition of the Venice International Film Festival kicks off today with its opening night festivities.

Seven directors of the European film festival community will be in attendance for the opening night hosted by actress Anna Foglietta in the Sala Grande. Each of the directors will take part in a presentation focusing on the role and importance of festivals in the promotion of international cinema. The seven directors include Alberto Barbera of the Venice International Film Festival, Carlo Chatrian of the Berlin International Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux of the Cannes Film Festival, Lili Hinstin of the Locarno Film Festival, Vanja Kaludjercic of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, Karel Och of the International Film Festival Karlovy Vary, and José Luis Rebordinos of the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The Venice International Film Festival will run until September 12, 2020.