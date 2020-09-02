Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay named Sophie Kurinckx as group chief financial officer.

In the lead finance post, Kurinckx will oversee all financial activity across the business’ 22-territory combined footprint and its portfolio of more than 120 production companies. In 2010, she joined Banijay as head of Group Financial Control. She will also be responsible for aiding in the integration of the department.

Marco Bassetti, chief executive officer at Banijay, commented, “Sophie is a much-admired member of the Banijay exec team. With us for over a decade, she has been at the forefront of our business’ growth and was a key driver in our refinancing efforts pre the recent acquisition. A firm leader, a financial connoisseur and a strategic visionary, she is well-equipped to prepare us for the future, while continuing to drive growth and innovation.”