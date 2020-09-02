TeamTO Partners With France Télévisions, Super RTL For ‘Jade Armor’

TeamTO has teamed up with France Télévisions and Germany’s Super RTL to greenlight Jade Armor.

Currently in production at TeamTO’s Paris and Valence studios, the animated action comedy centers on a teenage girl, Lan Jun, who receives a mysterious bracelet that turns her into an epic heroine with a suit of Jade Armor. With her Kung-Fu talents, she will contend with an array of super villains and challenging trials. Corinne Kouper, executive producer at TeamTO, has brought together an all-star team, including Chloé Miller as showrunner and co-creator, MJ Offen as head writer, and Mary Bredin as co-developer.

Tiphaine de Raguenel, director of Youth Programming and Animation at France Télévisions, stated, “France Télévisions is particularly proud to include Jade Armor in its animated kids line-up. This series is an excellent example of what a female heroine can bring to action adventure: a different way of looking at confrontation with antagonists and how to use the powers in her possession.”

Martin Gradl, content director at Super RTL, added, “Jade Armor has all the ingredients Super RTL was looking for: a strong and relatable female lead, stories full of adventure, filled with humor and fun, positive role models and relationships characterized by friendship, family and the idea of great teamwork. We are delighted to be part of the creation of this amazing new show.”