Sports Comedy ‘Now We’re Talking’ S2 To Debut On CW Seed

CW Seed will stream the worldwide premiere of the second season of Now We’re Talking on September 17, 2020.

Produced by Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content, the sports comedy picks up with the personal rivalry between two former professional football quarterbacks, Tug Tanner and Tommy Arondall. The series follows them as they embark on post-athletic careers as sportscasters. The series is created, executive produced, and written by its lead stars Tug Coker and Tommy Dewey.

Season two guest stars include Michael Mosley, Kyle Bornheimer, Cynthy Wu, Adam Lustick, Bonnie Somerville, Kellee Stewart, Ryan Michelle Bathe.