ZEE Presents ‘Premium Video on Demand’ Service

Zee Entertainment Enterprises launched its Premium Video On Demand service on content distribution platforms across the world.

ZEE offers consumers a new outlet to watch blockbuster releases. The service will also be available as Zee Plex on the OTT platform ZEE5 in India and overseas territories. This new movie distribution model will also allow film producers to share their creative work and enhance the overall commercial ecosystem.

Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, commented, “While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theaters, we sensed the need for a solution like this, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favorite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family. We have received great interest from producers and are looking forward to release a strong slate of blockbusters across languages.”

Vibha Chopra, head of Global Syndication and International Film Distribution at ZEE, added, “We are very excited to partner with key content distribution platforms including DTH, Cable and Telecom players globally and bring the latest Indian language movies, direct to consumers in the comfort of their homes.”