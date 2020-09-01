Up The Ladder: Studio 100 Media

Studio 100 Media appointed Joachim Knödler (pictured) as head of Licensing.

In his new role starting September 1, 2020, Knödler will oversee the international licensing strategy of the Studio 100 Group. He previously served as managing director, Central Europe at Wildbrain. Knödler assumes the position from Gerd Russwurm, who will retire at the end of the year after serving more than 24 years with the company.

Martin Krieger, CEO at Studio 100 Media / International, stated, “Joachim’s reputation and achievements speak for themselves. I am confident that as head of our licensing team together with the entire Studio 100 Group, he will help us grow and continue to meet and exceed the needs of our partners worldwide. Moreover, I look forward to working with him, and to the many new products and collaborations, it will bring under his management. At this point I would like to take the opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Gerd: It was not easy to find a successor. Gerd’s dedication and commitment, his experience in the industry and his personality have shaped our company and the brands: In December, an era will come to an end.”