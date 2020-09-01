Starzplay Premieres ‘High Fidelity’ In LATAM And Europe

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, will release High Fidelity in Latin America and select territories in Europe on September 10, 2020.

Produced by ABC Signature for Hulu in the U.S., the series is the television adaptation of the romantic comedy and novel of the same name by Nick Hornby. The reimagined series stars Zoë Kravitz as the ultimate music fan and record store owner who chronicles past relationships straight to the camera. Writers Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka developed the series for television. Executive producers include Kravitz, West, Kucserka, Scott Rosenberg, Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Hornby, Jeffrey Reiner, and Jesse Peretz.

High Fidelity will be available on Starzplay in Latin America, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., and Japan.