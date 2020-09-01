‘Romantic Guide to Lost Places’ Premieres At Venice Film Fest

The 77th Venice Film Festival will host the world premiere of Giorgia Farina’s Romantic Guide to Lost Places as a special event in the Giornate degli Autori programming track.

Screenings will take place on September 8-9, 2020. Produced by Oplon Film and Rai Cinema, in association with Lucky Red and IBC Movie, the film follows two strangers who, out of a desperate coincidence, undertake a road trip through Italy, France, and the U.K. The cast includes Clive Owen, Jasmine Trinca, Irène Jacob, Andrea Carpenzano, and Edoardo Gabbriellini.

Rai Com, the sales arm of Italian public broadcaster Rai, will oversee distribution.