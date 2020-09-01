Incendo Starts Filming For ‘One of a Kind Love’

Incendo announced that principal photography has begun on One of a Kind Love.

Produced in association with Citytv, a Roger Sports & Media channel, One of a Kind Love follows Kyra, who dreams of becoming a jeweler. When a vacant shop becomes available, Kyra puts her plan into action and competes with another renter, her childhood nemesis and a business magnate, for the space. The cast includes Jocelyn Hudon, Jake Manley, and Daniela Sandiford. Executive producers include Jean Bureau and Ian Whitehead. Kaleigh Kavanagh serves as producer.

Shot on location in Montreal, One of a Kind Love will join Citytv’s Fall in Love Fridays programming lineup.