Dandelooo Scores Pre-Sales For ‘Pompon Little Bear’

Dandelooo inked several pre-sales deals with European broadcasters for Pompon Little Bear.

Produced by Supamonks Studio for France Televisions, the preschool series follows the cheerful and playful bear Pompon as he embarks on adventures with his best friend Rita. The series is based on the picture book from the renowned French author and illustrator Benjamin Chaud. The latest broadcasters to pick up the series include France Televisions, SVT in Sweden, YLE in Finland, SRF in German-speaking Switzerland, RTS in French-speaking Switzerland, and TV5 Monde. Pompon Little Bear will also be featured as part of the Super Highlights promotion by TV France International during Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2020.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, said, “We are thrilled that Pompon has ‘pawed’ his way to channels in Europe and we look forward to introducing him, his best friend Rita and their heaps of fun-filled adventures to many young audiences around the world.”