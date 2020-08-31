SPI/FilmBox Signs Channel Deal With GibFibre

SPI/FilmBox struck a new agreement with communications provider GibFibre that sees SPI’s thematic channels available in Gibraltar.

Seven channels from SPI’s diverse suite of channels will be included in GibFibre’s Super and Ultimate packages. The deal includes the arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, gaming and esports channel Gametoon HD, combat sports and mixed martial arts channel FightBox HD, adrenaline sports channel Fast&FunBox HD, documentary channel DocuBox HD, and fashion and lifestyle channel 360 TuneBox HD.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, stated, “We are excited to start our partnership with GibFibre and can’t wait to introduce SPI’s world of great entertainment to viewers in Gibraltar, through a selection of globally sought-after channels like DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox and Gametoon, that cater to a multitude of tastes. We always like to support new players to any market and are very happy to add such a strong boutique of channels from launch to support their future success.”