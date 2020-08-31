TV France International will be introducing a new roundtable discussion at Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2020.

Titled “What are Commissioning Editors looking for?”, the panel discussion will stream on the Rendez-Vous 2020 platform on September 8, 2020. The on-stage speakers include Catherine Alvaresse, head of Documentaries at France Télévisions; Richard Maroko, head of Programming at Mediawan; and Christophe Sommet, head of Themed Channels at Group TF1. The panel will also feature speakers calling by video link, including Kinu Miyano, senior producer of BS World Documentary at NHK; Jens Monath, commissioning editor of Terra X at ZDF; and Gaspard Lamunière, commissioning editor and buyer at RTS.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, remarked, “An increasing number of distributors are becoming involved in, and investing or looking to invest in projects to support them from their beginnings. Our role is to support them in this, and this has led to the creation of this event where we invite commissioners, and particularly broadcasters, to come and present their expectations to our members.”