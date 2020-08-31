Nippon TV’s Game Show ‘Mute It!’ Wins At ContentAsia Awards

Nippon Television Network Corporation’s game show Mute It! was honored at the first ContentAsia Awards.

Held on August 28, 2020, the inaugural awards ceremony was live streamed from Singapore. Mute It! won the award for Best TV Format Adaptation (Non-scripted). Coming from Nippon TV, the unique show features contestants who must compete in various challenges without making a sound.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development for Nippon TV, commented, “Thank you ContentAsia for this honor on your first ever awards. We would like to bring a new kind of joy and ‘tranquility’ from Nippon TV to the international content industry with this format.”